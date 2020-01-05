Global  

Deshaun Watson leads Texans to OT playoff win against Bills

CBC.ca Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in regulation and then led the winning drive in overtime as the Houston Texans claimed a 22-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.
News video: Andy Reid says Chiefs are healthy heading into playoff game against Houston

Texans-Chiefs Preview: Can Watson and Houston Keep Up With Mahomes and Kansas City? [Video]Texans-Chiefs Preview: Can Watson and Houston Keep Up With Mahomes and Kansas City?

Deshaun Watson and the Texans face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in one of this weekend's AFC divisional-round matchups. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 00:54Published

Strangers become family as Bills fans gather in Houston [Video]Strangers become family as Bills fans gather in Houston

Despite a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Houston Texans, Bills fan are optimistic about the future and strangers became family over the weekend.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:44Published


Watson rallies Texans to overtime wild card playoff win over Bills

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson escaped an almost certain sack to set up Ka'imi Fairbairn's game-winning 28-yard field goal as the Texans beat the Buffalo...
Reuters

Opinion: Deshaun Watson keeps Texans alive with never-say-die mentality

Deshaun Watson engineered yet another dazzling play that proved to be the difference for the Texans in an overtime win over the Bills.
USATODAY.com

