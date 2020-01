Singer Jennifer Lopez, who will be performing at the 2020 Super Bowl show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 2, wants to make the show the best. JLo, who will be sharing the stage with Colombian star Shakira, said rehearsals for the show started last month and the two are planning something special. "I ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Alex Trebek Has Planned Out His Final 'Jeopardy' Episode Alex Trebek Has Planned Out His Final 'Jeopardy' Episode. The 79-year-old has hosted 'Jeopardy' since 1984, but the date of his final show remains unknown. In a new interview, Trebek admitted that.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18Published 1 day ago The Winner of the The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition Season 5 After 4 weeks of The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, the three finalists from Season 5 were Dana Commandatore, Brother Andrew Corriente, and Marissa Troeschel. See who was crowned.. Credit: ABC Duration: 01:33Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Jennifer Lopez teases 'best Super Bowl ever' Jennifer Lopez is planning "the best Super Bowl ever". The 50-year-old singer will be teaming up with Shakira for the halftime show on February 2, and she...

WorldNews 2 days ago



Going to give the 'Best super bowl show ever': Jennifer Lopez Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 3 (ANI): American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez seemed all set for her Super Bowl performance 2020 on February 2 in Miami for the...

Sify 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this