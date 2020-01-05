Global  

Trump vows to hit 52 Iranian targets if Iran retaliates after drone strike

Reuters India Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites "very hard" if Iran attacks Americans or U.S. assets after a drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader, while tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq to mourn their deaths.
News video: Iran Promising 'Crushing Revenge' After US Drone Strike Kills Top Iranian General

Iran Promising 'Crushing Revenge' After US Drone Strike Kills Top Iranian General 03:54

 The U.S. is urging American citizens to leave Iraq immediately.

Protests Across U.S. Cities Over Iran Strike [Video]Protests Across U.S. Cities Over Iran Strike

President Trump ordered a drone strike Thursday that killed Qassem Soleimani, Natalie Brand reports (). WCCO 4 News At 5 - January 4, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:50Published

The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani [Video]The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Saturday, threatening to hit dozens of targets in the Islamic Republic...
Seattle Times

US President Donald Trump warns of 52 targets if Iran retaliates

US President Donald Trump warns of 52 targets if Iran retaliatesPresident Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Saturday, threatening to hit dozens of targets in the Islamic Republic "very fast and very hard" if it...
New Zealand Herald


