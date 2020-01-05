I don't endorse four-day Tests: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday dismissed the idea of four-day Test matches, saying it would take cricket's long format down the rabbit hole of increasingly shortening days.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Virat Kohli’s Fan From Odisha Who Has 16 Tattoos Of His Idol | Oneindia News Love of a fan has no limits. Pintu Behera, an ardent fan of Virat Kohli from Berhampur, has inked 16 permanent tattoos of the Indian cricket team skipper, including his Jersey No. 18, on his body... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:59Published 1 week ago Virat Kohli Praises BCCI President Sourav Ganguly | OneIndia News India registered a massive win against Bangladesh in the 2nd Test match by innings and 46 runs at Eden Gardens. Team India skipper Virat Kohli conducted a press conference in which he said, “We will.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:34Published on November 25, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Wanted to return fresh and hungry, says Jasprit Bumrah *Guwahati:* Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be making a comeback on the field after a four-month break due to a stress fracture, but the 26-year-old feels it...

Mid-Day 5 hours ago



Virat Kohli: India captain 'not a fan' of four-day Tests India captain and leading Test batsman Virat Kohli says he is "not a fan" of the proposal to reduce Test matches to four days.

BBC News 18 hours ago





Tweets about this