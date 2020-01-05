Global  

I don't endorse four-day Tests: Virat Kohli

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday dismissed the idea of four-day Test matches, saying it would take cricket's long format down the rabbit hole of increasingly shortening days.
News video: India captain Kohli no fan of four-day test concept

India captain Kohli no fan of four-day test concept 00:55

 Virat Kohli speaks out against the prospect of test matches being reduced to four days from five.

