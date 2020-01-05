Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Deshaun Watson dubbed ‘Superman’ after miracle spin move in Texans win vs Bills

Daily Star Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Deshaun Watson dubbed ‘Superman’ after miracle spin move in Texans win vs BillsThe Houston Texans beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime in the first NFL Wild Card game of the postseason. Houston had looked dead and buried after trailing 16-0 at one point
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Kansas City Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium 00:13

 Kansas City Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium [Video]Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium

Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Opinion: Deshaun Watson keeps Texans alive with never-say-die mentality

Deshaun Watson engineered yet another dazzling play that proved to be the difference for the Texans in an overtime win over the Bills.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ReutersCBC.caFOX Sports

Cousin Sal expects Texans to struggle to move the ball against vaunted Bills defense

Cousin Sal expects Texans to struggle to move the ball against vaunted Bills defenseCousin Sal explains why he thinks the Buffalo Bills' strong defense to cause problems for Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans offense.
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Deshaun Watson dubbed ‘Superman’ after miracle spin move in Texans win vs Bills: https://t.co/yo4I3YhQ73‘Superman’-… https://t.co/M2MfW7YhVY 6 days ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Deshaun Watson dubbed 'Superman' after miracle spin move in Texans win vs Bills - National Football League News -… https://t.co/qGDg9XMUny 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.