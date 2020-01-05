Global  

ATP Cup: Rafael Nadal wins, but not in fine fettle

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
*Sydney:* Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic kickstarted their build-up to the Australian Open with straight sets wins at the ATP Cup Saturday, but World No. 4 Dominic Thiem slumped to defeat. Top-ranked Nadal had little trouble with Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili, racing to a 6-3, 7-5 victory, while long-time rival Djokovic was...
Spain into ATP Cup quarters after Bautista Agut victory

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Spain advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Cup even before Rafael Nadal stepped on to the court Wednesday at the Perth Arena....
Seattle Times

ATP Cup: Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic in action at new event in Australia

The inaugural ATP Cup opens the new men's tennis season on 3 January. But what is it and who is playing in it?
BBC Sport

