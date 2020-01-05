Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

James Anderson, Stuart Broad give England edge over SA

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
*Cape Town:* Stuart Broad and James Anderson led a relentless bowling performance as England gained what could prove a crucial advantage on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday. South Africa were 215 for eight the close, still 54 runs behind England's first innings total of 269 on a dry...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England [Video]Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England

Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list. Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.”..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Rene Higuita's Scorpion Kick: When The World Fell For Colombian Soccer [Video]Rene Higuita's Scorpion Kick: When The World Fell For Colombian Soccer

Rene ‘El Loco’ Higuita’s Scorpion Kick is one of the most legendary goalkeeper plays in soccer history. But when the Colombian pulled off the move at Wembley vs England in 1995, it didn’t just..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 03:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England must drop Anderson or Broad to win 2nd Test: Pietersen

Cape Town, Jan 1 (IANS) Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen strongly feels that either of veteran pacers James Anderson or Stuart Broad has to be dropped if...
Sify

England might drop either Anderson or Broad for 2nd SA Test

Cape Town, Dec 31 (IANS) England coach Chris Silverwood has hinted that either of veterans James Anderson or Stuart Broad might be dropped for the second Test...
Sify


Tweets about this

achyupdhya

Achyut RT @kaustats: Most five-wicket hauls by an England bowler in tests:- 27 - JAMES ANDERSON 26 - Ian Botham 24 - Sydney Barnes 17 - Fred True… 1 minute ago

allanholloway

Arthur_S RT @GLMStats: Anderson now has the best figures in a test inns for Eng on 80 occasions, the next best is Broad on 54 James Anderson 80 tim… 4 minutes ago

MZeeshanSid

M Zeeshan Siddiqui RT @Naqi_786: There is one thing @WahabViki and @iamamirofficial can learn from two great legends from England: James Anderson & Stuart Br… 10 minutes ago

GLMStats

Garry Morgan Anderson now has the best figures in a test inns for Eng on 80 occasions, the next best is Broad on 54 James Ander… https://t.co/sHM8q8rXn3 11 minutes ago

kaustats

Kausthub Most five-wicket hauls by an England bowler in tests:- 27 - JAMES ANDERSON 26 - Ian Botham 24 - Sydney Barnes 17 -… https://t.co/DnaWOzkDXD 45 minutes ago

AnirudhDutt

Anirudh Guru Dutt Can we say that South Africa choked under pressure? Horrible shot from #DeanElgar because of Rassie van der Dussen,… https://t.co/Ixswo5V3Jh 58 minutes ago

RakshithBJ2

Rakshith RT @cricbuzz: On Day 2 at Newlands, the two veteran seamers reminded everyone of just how good they remain -- writes @RobJ_Cricket #SAvEN… 1 hour ago

boombets7

Boom Bets England in South Africa: Writing off James Anderson & Stuart Broad 'silly' - Sam Curran https://t.co/GXDV6W0zhA 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.