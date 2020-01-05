Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Skipper Virat Kohli hit on finger ahead of today's T20I v SL

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
*Guwahati:* Indian skipper Virat Kohli was hit on the little finger of his left-hand while taking a catch on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka here. The incident happened in the first half of India's practice session. Team India physio Nitin Patel rushed to attend Kohli as he was seen applying the magic spray. The only...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Virat Kohli deflects CAA question: 'Can't comment without total knowledge'

Virat Kohli deflects CAA question: 'Can't comment without total knowledge' 00:47

 Indian skipper Virat Kohli deflected the question on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) when asked during a media interaction in Barsapara on Saturday. Kohli said he can comment when he has ‘total knowledge’ on it.

Recent related videos from verified sources

India captain Kohli no fan of four-day test concept [Video]India captain Kohli no fan of four-day test concept

Virat Kohli speaks out against the prospect of test matches being reduced to four days from five.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:55Published

Virat Kohli’s Fan From Odisha Who Has 16 Tattoos Of His Idol | Oneindia News [Video]Virat Kohli’s Fan From Odisha Who Has 16 Tattoos Of His Idol | Oneindia News

Love of a fan has no limits. Pintu Behera, an ardent fan of Virat Kohli from Berhampur, has inked 16 permanent tattoos of the Indian cricket team skipper, including his Jersey No. 18, on his body...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Skipper Kohli is improving by the day: Shastri (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) A brilliant 2019 done with, 2020 is the year of the World T20. But before that comes the Kiwi challenge for Team India and under the...
Sify

Kohli, Cummins finish 2019 at top of ICC Test Rankings

Dubai, Dec 30 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli finished 2019 as the top ranked Test batsman in the ICC Rankings. With 928 points, he was comfortably ahead of...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CricPrasen

Prasenjit Dey 📰 RT @CricXtasy: Indian skipper #ViratKohli was hit on the little finger of his left-hand while taking a catch on the eve of the first T20I a… 15 hours ago

CricXtasy

CricXtasy Indian skipper #ViratKohli was hit on the little finger of his left-hand while taking a catch on the eve of the fir… https://t.co/HLp0QvqsYw 15 hours ago

india_bet

India Bet India vs Sri Lanka: Skipper Virat Kohli hit on finger during practice https://t.co/OM2U76rppU https://t.co/QAxM4bFSu6 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.