Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick decries ‘American imperialism’ in Twitter rant

Daily Star Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick decries ‘American imperialism’ in Twitter rantFormer San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is not one to shy away from controversy. He made headlines recently for changing plans at the last minute for a an open workout in order to find him a new NFL team
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Colin Kaepernick's Nike Shoes Sell Out Immediately Online [Video]Colin Kaepernick's Nike Shoes Sell Out Immediately Online

On Dec. 24, Nike released customized Air Force 1 sneakers in collaboration with Colin Kaepernick.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Soccer Great Hope Solo Is Pregnant With Twins [Video]Soccer Great Hope Solo Is Pregnant With Twins

Olympic gold medalist and soccer star Hope Solo is pregnant with twins. The news comes months after Solo revealed that she previously had a miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy. The former U.S. soccer..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Megyn Kelly Blasts Colin Kaepernick for Decrying Iran Strike: ‘Because Everything is Racist’

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick got blasted on social media after he said President Donald Trump’s strike against Iran was an “expansion of American...
Mediaite

Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike on Iran 'American Imperialism'

Colin Kaepernick has some thoughts on the United States taking out a top Iranian officer via drone strike ... calling classic American imperialism via our...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BETNews

BET News The former NFL star is speaking out. https://t.co/nZiVMCpUad 2 hours ago

Amanz_A

أمَّانْز RT @AmnestyUK: “Footballers have to stay with football and politicians to politics...because it’s going to attract a lot of problems” Said… 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.