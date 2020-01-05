Cricket-Double Australia strike breaks New Zealand resistance in Sydney

Australia's bowlers struck twice in three deliveries to break New Zealand's early resistance and leave the tourists on 141 for three at lunch on the third day of the third test on Sunday, still trailing their hosts by 313 runs.

