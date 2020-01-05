Global  

Cricket-Double Australia strike breaks New Zealand resistance in Sydney

Reuters India Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Australia's bowlers struck twice in three deliveries to break New Zealand's early resistance and leave the tourists on 141 for three at lunch on the third day of the third test on Sunday, still trailing their hosts by 313 runs.
Sydney Test: Matt Henry's broken thumb adds to New Zealand's troubles

Sydney [Australia], Jan 4 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Matt Henry suffered a broken left thumb on the opening day of the final Test against Australia adding to the...
Sify

Australia 'likely to go unchanged' in Sydney Test against NZ

Sydney, Jan 2 (IANS) Australia are unlikely to make any changes in their playing XI for the third and final Test against New Zealand beginning Friday at the...
Sify


