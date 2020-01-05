Global  

Titans beat Patriots in perhaps Brady's final game

Reuters Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The Tennessee Titans beat the New England Patriots 20-13 in an AFC wild card playoff game on Saturday that might turn out to be a bitter end to Tom Brady's storied career.
News video: Patriots Owner Robert Kraft With Steve Burton Ahead Of Wild Card Game Vs. Titans

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft With Steve Burton Ahead Of Wild Card Game Vs. Titans 04:48

 Patriots owner Robert Kraft joined Steve Burton on the field at Gillette Stadium ahead of Saturday night's Patriots-Titans Wild Card matchup.

Patriots Fans Pumped For Wildcard Game [Video]Patriots Fans Pumped For Wildcard Game

WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

Bree's forecast for the Titans playoff game [Video]Bree's forecast for the Titans playoff game

As the Titans face the Patriots in Foxborough, they'll also have to battle some bad weather.

Titans deal Pats earliest playoff exit in 10 years

In what could be quarterback Tom Brady's final game with the Patriots, Tennessee knocked New England out of the playoffs with a 20-13 victory at Gillette Stadium...
ESPN

Brady focused on Titans, not possible Pats finale

Saturday's playoff game against the Titans could be Tom Brady's final game as a Patriot but the star quarterback said he's focusing on the game and not his...
ESPN


Robin_Witt

Robin Witt RT @PostSports: The Titans didn't beat the Patriots so much as they smothered them, 20-13, ending not just the Patriots' season but perhaps… 11 minutes ago

PostSports

Post Sports The Titans didn't beat the Patriots so much as they smothered them, 20-13, ending not just the Patriots' season but… https://t.co/vv6Lvqcowe 16 minutes ago

SPORTSCIRCUSINT

SPORTS CIRCUS INT. Titans beat Patriots in perhaps Brady's final game https://t.co/rSRemnHQiZ https://t.co/9JHOGgbSFt 31 minutes ago

ottawasuncom

Ottawa Sun Titans beat Patriots in perhaps Brady’s final game https://t.co/UcgvuMt7F3 https://t.co/bJFhwoMe3A 41 minutes ago

UnionLeader

UnionLeader.com The Tennessee Titans beat the New England Patriots 20-13 in an AFC wild card playoff game on Saturday that might tu… https://t.co/kiw1gxPxPL 55 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse UPDATE 2-NFL-Titans beat Patriots in perhaps Brady's final game https://t.co/j4IpRWPAHl 1 hour ago

