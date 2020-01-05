Global  

No one has hat-trick in first over: Rohit Sharma after Irfan Pathan calls it a day

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday lauded Irfan Pathan for his spectacular contribution to the game after the left-handed bowler announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
