No one has hat-trick in first over: Rohit Sharma after Irfan Pathan calls it a day

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday lauded Irfan Pathan for his spectacular contribution to the game after the left-handed bowler announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.



