Caroline Wozniacki on retirement: A comeback is unlikely, but 'never say never'

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Caroline Wozniacki is ready for the end of her tennis career, but admits a comeback at some stage can't be completely ruled out.The Danish former world No 1 will retire after the Australian Open, with the ASB Classic to be her penultimate... Caroline Wozniacki is ready for the end of her tennis career, but admits a comeback at some stage can't be completely ruled out.The Danish former world No 1 will retire after the Australian Open, with the ASB Classic to be her penultimate... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend