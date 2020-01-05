Global  

LOOK AHEAD: Spurs vs. Bucks | Spurs Live

FOX Sports Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Bucks Fastbreak: Antetokounmpo’s big third quarter helps Bucks beat Spurs

Bucks Fastbreak: Antetokounmpo’s big third quarter helps Bucks beat SpursGiannis scored 19 of the his 32 points in the third quarter to help the Bucks beat the Spurs
FOX Sports

NBA-leading Bucks beat Spurs 127-118 for 5th straight win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 of his 32 points in the third quarter to help the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

