Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tony Romo explains why Tom Brady will stay with New England Patriots

Daily Star Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Tony Romo explains why Tom Brady will stay with New England PatriotsTom Brady's contract with the New England Patriots is now up after Bill Belichick's team suffered a 20-13 home loss to the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Wild Card round on Saturday night
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Brady Won't Predict His Future

Tom Brady Won't Predict His Future 00:38

 Will Tom Brady be the quarterback of the New England Patriots next year? Even he doesn't know, and he doesn't want to try to predict the future.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kansas City Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium [Video]Kansas City Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:13Published

Patriots Fans Remain Confident In Tom Brady [Video]Patriots Fans Remain Confident In Tom Brady

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pats to play in wild-card game, Chiefs get AFC's No. 2 seed

Pats to play in wild-card game, Chiefs get AFC's No. 2 seedTom Brady and the New England Patriots will be playing in the postseason a week earlier than usual this year
FOX Sports

NFL playoff look ahead

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will be playing in the post-season a week earlier than usual this year.
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.