'NPR update in Bihar to begin on May 15'

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday said no state can refuse to work on the National Population Register (NPR), adding that the process in the state will begin from May 15. He also ruled out any connection between the NPR and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
