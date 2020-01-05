Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tyler Myers' late goal lifts Canucks over Rangers for 7th straight win

CBC.ca Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Defenceman Tyler Myers scored with 1:29 left in the third period to give the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Rangers lose to Canucks on late goal for third straight defeat

Tyler Myers' seeing-eye wrist shot with 1:29 left in the third period Â gave the Canucks a 2-1 win, their seventh straight victory, and dealtÂ the Rangers...
Newsday Also reported by •Seattle Times

Myers has 2 goals, assist to help Canucks beat Flames 5-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Myers had two goals and an assist in the first period as the Vancouver Canucks built an early lead and beat the Calgary Flames...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caFOX Sports

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.