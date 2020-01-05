Global  

Arsenal to rival Tottenham for 19-year-old Premier League star – report

The Sport Review Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Arsenal are ready to battle it out with Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Norwich City defender Max Aarons, according to a report in England. The Daily Mail is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the highly-rated 19-year-old from their Premier League rivals. The same article states that Tottenham are […]

News video: Premier League transfer round-up

Premier League transfer round-up 03:29

 From Arsenal to Wolves.... The Transfer Show reveals the very latest transfer activity and speculation from all 20 Premier League clubs.

