Nathan Lyon records his first-five wicket haul at SCG

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Sydney [Australia], Jan 5 (ANI): Australia spinner Nathan Lyon on Sunday scripted his first-five wicket haul at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
Lyon's five-for a lesson of persistence in puce, not pretty in pink

Australia's top spinner got the job done with a five-wicket haul to fill a puzzling gap in his Sydney Test record.
The Age

