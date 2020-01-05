Cricket: Six sixes in an over! Canterbury batsman makes history against Black Cap Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Canterbury Kings batsman Leo Carter hit six consecutive sixes off an Anton Devcich over to lead his side to a massive Super Smash chase at Hagley Oval today.Needing 220 to win, the Kings chased it down with an over to spare with...

