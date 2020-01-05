Global  

'I wish I would have played more': Irfan Pathan on only 'regret' he has after announcing his retirement

DNA Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday. The news sure got netizens talking as many blamed Greg Chappell for his illustrious career coming to an end.
Recent related news from verified sources

India's 2007 T-20 WC star Irfan Pathan announces retirement

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): India's 2007 T-20 World Cup hero, Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
Sify

Ganguly instilled belief, Dravid gave me more opportunities: Irfan

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes he has had a 'great, satisfying journey' while playing for Team India across formats, adding...
Sify

ShubhiG80263962

Shubhi Gupta RT @dna: 'I wish I would have played more': #IrfanPathan on only 'regret' he has after announcing his retirement #IrfanPathanRetires #irfa… 21 minutes ago

dna

DNA 'I wish I would have played more': #IrfanPathan on only 'regret' he has after announcing his retirement… https://t.co/odf8wVyHzV 31 minutes ago

