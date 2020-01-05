Global  

Leo Carter becomes seventh cricketer to hit six 6s in an over

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Christchurch [New Zealand], Jan 5 (ANI): New Zealand's batsman Leo Carter on Sunday became just the seventh batsman in the history of cricket to smash six 6s in an over.
Recent related news from verified sources

Cricket: Six sixes in an over! Canterbury batsman makes history against Black Cap

Cricket: Six sixes in an over! Canterbury batsman makes history against Black CapCanterbury Kings batsman Leo Carter hit six consecutive sixes off an Anton Devcich over to lead his side to a massive Super Smash chase at Hagley Oval...
New Zealand Herald

