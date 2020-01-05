Sport24.co.za | Millman steps in for Kyrgios, guides Australia to win Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

John Millman stunned Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets to help guide Australia to victory over Canada in their ATP Group F tie in Brisbane. 👓 View full article

