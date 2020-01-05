Global  

Edmonton takes on Matthews and the Maple Leafs

FOX Sports Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to Auston Matthews when they take on the Edmonton Oilers
NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Oilers 12/14/19 [Video]NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Oilers 12/14/19

Extended highlights of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Edmonton Oilers

Maple Leafs visit the Wild after Matthews' 2-goal game

Toronto visits the Minnesota Wild after Auston Matthews scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers
FOX Sports

Matthews, Nylander lead Maple Leafs to 4-1 win over Wild

Matthews, Nylander lead Maple Leafs to 4-1 win over WildAuston Matthews and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1
FOX Sports

