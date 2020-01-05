Global  

Jurgen Klopp sends Liverpool FC message to Jordan Henderson’s critics

The Sport Review Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp says Jordan Henderson’s quality is clear to see, adding that he can’t help the Liverpool FC captain’s critics if they can’t understand the player’s value to the team. The England international skippered Liverpool FC to their 19th Premier League win of the current campaign to restore their 13-point lead at the top of […]

The post Jurgen Klopp sends Liverpool FC message to Jordan Henderson’s critics appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United

Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United 00:54

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 2-0 win over Sheffield United, which gives the Reds one year without defeat in the Premier League. Klopp said he was delighted with another clinical display which restored Liverpool's 13-point lead on the table, but that there would be no major...

