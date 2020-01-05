Jurgen Klopp sends Liverpool FC message to Jordan Henderson’s critics

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Jurgen Klopp says Jordan Henderson’s quality is clear to see, adding that he can’t help the Liverpool FC captain’s critics if they can’t understand the player’s value to the team. The England international skippered Liverpool FC to their 19th Premier League win of the current campaign to restore their 13-point lead at the top of […]



