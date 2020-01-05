Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Why Iran hoisted red flag after Suleimani's killing

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Iran on Saturday underlined the seriousness in avenging the death of its commander Qassim Suleimani by unfurling the symbolic red flag at a mosque in the Shiite holy city of Qom. Red flags in Shiite tradition symbolize both the blood spilled unjustly and serve as a call to avenge a person who is slain.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: First known petition under Colorado's new red flag law filed in Denver

First known petition under Colorado's new red flag law filed in Denver 00:31

 The first petition under Colorado’s new red flag law was filed Thursday by a Denver police sergeant and a hearing on the petition will be held on Jan. 16 under the new law that took effect Jan. 1.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado's Red Flag Law Goes Into Effect On January 1 [Video]Colorado's Red Flag Law Goes Into Effect On January 1

The controversial "Red Flag" law also goes into effect tomorrow. It temporarily removes guns from a person who is considered a threat to themselves or others.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:51Published

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker's new take on red-flag gun laws still misses target [Video]Wisconsin Assembly Speaker's new take on red-flag gun laws still misses target

Republican lawmakers did not want to take up or debate a red flag law in a special session, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is often asked about the proposed law.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:43Published


Tweets about this

shekhsanadi

asif shekhsanadi RT @khalidhashmiw: #Iraq asks US & NATO forces to leave the country in a resolution passed by legislature after Gen. Soleimani's assassinat… 29 minutes ago

MrPepper__

Papa Pepper® RT @Dilsedesh: Iran hoisted red flag on #Jamkaran mosque first time in history ,declaring war against #US after that Baghdad airbase was h… 47 minutes ago

rancho_steve

RanchoMiragian @JesseLehrich @brianschatz Iran is going to go after @realDonaldTrump and his properties, not Americans. That’s why… https://t.co/5QJvYW41Cp 1 hour ago

r__worldnewshot

r/worldnews hot posts Iran unfurls red flag to show they are ready for war after US airstrike -- It is the first time in history that the… https://t.co/pJ68sTmn3F 3 hours ago

aathyirah

thir. RT @Daybor: Why was Donald Trump's move after he was set to be Impeached? Is this a kind of pay back? Why now? Meanwhile, the red flag has… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.