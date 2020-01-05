Why Iran hoisted red flag after Suleimani's killing

asif shekhsanadi RT @khalidhashmiw: #Iraq asks US & NATO forces to leave the country in a resolution passed by legislature after Gen. Soleimani's assassinat… 29 minutes ago Papa Pepper® RT @Dilsedesh: Iran hoisted red flag on #Jamkaran mosque first time in history ,declaring war against #US after that Baghdad airbase was h… 47 minutes ago RanchoMiragian @JesseLehrich @brianschatz Iran is going to go after @realDonaldTrump and his properties, not Americans. That’s why… https://t.co/5QJvYW41Cp 1 hour ago r/worldnews hot posts Iran unfurls red flag to show they are ready for war after US airstrike -- It is the first time in history that the… https://t.co/pJ68sTmn3F 3 hours ago thir. RT @Daybor: Why was Donald Trump's move after he was set to be Impeached? Is this a kind of pay back? Why now? Meanwhile, the red flag has… 4 hours ago