"Dreadful", "Painful" - Many Wolves fans react to FA Cup draw with Man United

Football FanCast Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Wolves fans have hit out at the club after their FA Cup draw with Manchester United
News video: FA Cup third round match preview: Wolves v Man Utd

FA Cup third round match preview: Wolves v Man Utd 01:35

 Manchester United head to Molineux seeking revenge after Wolves knocked out the Red Devils in last season's FA Cup clash.

"A massive surprise" - These Wolves fans herald "assured" man who has "risen to every challenge"

These Wolves fans have piled the praise on Max Kilman for his performance in the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.
Football FanCast Also reported by •News24Japan Today

Man Utd fans want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked ASAP after Wolves FA Cup draw

Man Utd fans want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked ASAP after Wolves FA Cup drawManchester United failed to register a single shot on target as they played out a goalless draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third round at Molineux
Daily Star


