Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The Barcelona Derby was played on Saturday in La Liga at Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium, also known as Estadi Cornella-El Prat, and it ended in a 2-2 draw. David Lopez gave Espanyol the lead in the 23rd minute, Luis Suarez equalized in the 50th and Arturo Vidal turned the scoreline to Barcelona’s favor eight minutes later. […]



The post Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie de Jong Sent Off with Second Yellow in Barcelona Derby Draw (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

