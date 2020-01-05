Global  

Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie de Jong Sent Off with Second Yellow in Barcelona Derby Draw (Video)

Sunday, 5 January 2020
The Barcelona Derby was played on Saturday in La Liga at Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium, also known as Estadi Cornella-El Prat, and it ended in a 2-2 draw. David Lopez gave Espanyol the lead in the 23rd minute, Luis Suarez equalized in the 50th and Arturo Vidal turned the scoreline to Barcelona’s favor eight minutes later. […]

appeared first on Soccer News.
Espanyol hold 10-man Barcelona to derby draw after late leveller

Espanyol dented city rivals Barcelona's LaLiga title ambitions in a pulsating 2-2 derby draw at the RCDE Stadium. Wu Lei secured a precious point for the...
Also reported by SoccerNews.com

Barcelona held 2-2 at last-place Espanyol in Catalan derby

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — China forward Wu Lei scored late to give Espanyol a 2-2 draw against 10-man Barcelona in Saturday’s Catalan capital derby between the...
Seattle Times

