Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

ISL 2019-20, Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KBFC vs HFC

DNA Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
KBFC vs HFC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team Player List, HFC Dream11 Team Player List, KBFC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Head to Head.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

ISL 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for MCFC vs HFC

MCFC vs HFC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team Player List, MCFC Dream11 Team...
DNA


Tweets about this

ExpectedGoal

ISL Analyst #IndianSuperLeague 2019 - Match 52, Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC. The 75th minute, Goal from Kerala Blasters… https://t.co/j2Jwgl3ohR 3 minutes ago

ariff_effendi

Ariff E. Azahari Wow. And Kerala Blasters FC made 5-1 against Hyderabad. Because Hyderabad is just... BAD #KBFCHFC 3 minutes ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar GOAL! Messi Bouli with some magical feet, shrugs off a challenge from Matthew Kilgallon and lays the ball on a plat… https://t.co/YBRS1DNKVj 4 minutes ago

News18Sports

News18 Sports #HeroISL #KBFCHFC GOAL! Bartholomew Ogbeche makes it 5 for Kerala Blasters FC! KERALA BLASTERS FC 5-1 HYDERABAD… https://t.co/atGbk84Bmk 5 minutes ago

RPrijith

Prijith R RT @kbfc_manjappada: Gooooaaaaalllllll from Seitysen Singh. 4th goal today for Kerala Blasters against Hyderabad FC https://t.co/qdSNT2IoBT 15 minutes ago

kbfc_manjappada

Manjappada Gooooaaaaalllllll from Seitysen Singh. 4th goal today for Kerala Blasters against Hyderabad FC https://t.co/qdSNT2IoBT 16 minutes ago

Onmanorama

Onmanorama ISL: Goal galore in Kochi after Seityasen Singh makes it 4-1 for Blasters. Kerala 4 - Hyderabad 1 (60') #ISL #IndianSuperLeague 17 minutes ago

ariff_effendi

Ariff E. Azahari Because Kerala Blasters FC really is owning Hyderabad at the moment 4-1 https://t.co/7jCFQycxVj 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.