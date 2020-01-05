Tom Brady ‘unlikely’ to retire after New England Patriots lose to Tennessee Titans in NFL play-offs
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () Tom Brady says he is unlikely to retire from playing American football. The New England Patriots quarterback played in his side’s NFL play-off loss to Tennessee Titans and the 42-year-old, who won the Super Bowl last season, is set to become a free agent for the first time in his storied career. Retirement, though, was […]
