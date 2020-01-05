Global  

Tom Brady ‘unlikely’ to retire after New England Patriots lose to Tennessee Titans in NFL play-offs

Sunday, 5 January 2020
Tom Brady says he is unlikely to retire from playing American football. The New England Patriots quarterback played in his side’s NFL play-off loss to Tennessee Titans and the 42-year-old, who won the Super Bowl last season, is set to become a free agent for the first time in his storied career. Retirement, though, was […]
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
 Will Tom Brady be the quarterback of the New England Patriots next year? Even he doesn't know, and he doesn't want to try to predict the future.

Recent related news from verified sources

Patriots' Brady 'unlikely' to retire despite play-off defeat

Tom Brady says it is "unlikely" he will retire after his New England Patriots are knocked out of the NFL play-offs by the Tennessee Titans.
BBC News

Patriots quarterback Brady says 'unlikely' to retire

Tom Brady said he was "unlikely" to retire following New England's defeat by the Tennessee Titans in a National Football League wild card playoff game on...
Reuters

