Melbourne Victory 4-0 Newcastle Jets: Kruse stars in comfortable A-League win

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Robbie Kruse inspired Melbourne Victory to a thumping 4-0 home win over A-League strugglers Newcastle Jets on Sunday. Victory took the lead in just the ninth minute at AAMI Park, Kruse racing on to a clever pass in behind the defence from Leigh Broxham and squeezing his finish past goalkeeper Glen Moss. The A-League’s bottom […]

