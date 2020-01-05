Arteta: Aubameyang to stay captain despite transfer links

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Mikel Arteta intends to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Arsenal captain despite the striker being linked with a move away from the club. Aubameyang was handed the armband when Granit Xhaka was stripped of the role by Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery. However, with Aubameyang’s contract set to expire in 2021 and talks with the club over […]



