Virat Kohli receives special gift ahead of Guwahati T20I

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most loved and admired cricketer in recent times and ahead of starting his new year campaign against Sri Lanka in the first affair of the three-match T20I rubber, the Indian run-machine has received a special gift from his fan in Guwahati.
