Man City’s David Silva secures ‘verbal agreement’ with David Beckham’s Inter Miami

Daily Star Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Man City’s David Silva secures ‘verbal agreement’ with David Beckham’s Inter MiamiDavid Silva is leaving Manchester City when his contract expires in the summer and David Beckham's Inter Miami outfit are in talks to bring him to the MLS
