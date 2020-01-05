Global  

India lashes out at Pakistan over 'targeted killing' of Sikh youth

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
India on Sunday strongly condemned the "targeted killing" of a minority Sikh community member in Pakistan's Peshawar. ​​​The MEA said Pakistan should stop "prevaricating" and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime. It said the government of Pakistan should act in defence of their own minorities instead of "preaching sermons" about it to other countries.
Sikh youth murdered in Peshawar by 'unknown' gunmen; India condemns 'targeted killing of minority community' in Pakistan

Ravinder Singh, 25, was the younger brother of a local journalist Harmeet Singh.
Sikh youth killed by unidentified person in Peshawar: Report

Peshawar [Pakistan], Dec 5 (ANI): A Sikh youth was killed by an unidentified person in Peshawar, Pakistan media reported on Sunday, citing police.
