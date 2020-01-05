India lashes out at Pakistan over 'targeted killing' of Sikh youth

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

India on Sunday strongly condemned the "targeted killing" of a minority Sikh community member in Pakistan's Peshawar. ​​​The MEA said Pakistan should stop "prevaricating" and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime. It said the government of Pakistan should act in defence of their own minorities instead of "preaching sermons" about it to other countries. 👓 View full article

