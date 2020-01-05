Sydney Sixers defeat Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets in BBL

Melbourne [Australia], January 02 (ANI): Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Thursday.

BBL: Michael Neser, Liam O'Connor join Strikers squad for clash against Sixers Adelaide [Australia], Jan 4 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Sydney Sixers on Sunday, Adelaide Strikers made a couple of changes to their squad.

Sify 1 day ago



