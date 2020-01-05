Global  

Everton join transfer battle for Arsenal and Leicester target Merih Demiral

Daily Star Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Everton's transfer plans include Juventus defender Merih Demiral who is also being tracked by Leicester and Arsenal
Merih Demiral to Arsenal: £25.5m offer rejected, what Arteta has said and who else is interested

Latest Arsenal transfer news takes a closer look at rumours linking Merih Demiral with a move to the club during the January window as Mikel Arteta looks for...
Football.london

Leicester City target Merih Demiral high on Premier League rival's transfer wish list - reports

Leicester City target Merih Demiral high on Premier League rival's transfer wish list - reportsLeicester City transfer news | The Foxes are keen on signing Juventus defender Merih Demiral, and that need may have increased after injuries to both Wes Morgan...
Leicester Mercury


