Charlton v West Brom - LIVE

Express and Star Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Expressandstar.com brings you live coverage of West Brom's FA Cup clash with Charlton.
Slaven Bilic press conference LIVE: West Brom boss on transfers, injuries & Charlton win

Slaven Bilic press conference LIVE: West Brom boss on transfers, injuries & Charlton winWest Brom won 1-0 in the FA Cup third round against Charlton Athletic courtesy of Kenneth Zohore's first-half goal
Sutton Coldfield Observer Also reported by •Lichfield MercuryBBC Local News

‘Everything you wanted’ - West Brom player ratings as Zohore grabs FA Cup win at Charlton

‘Everything you wanted’ - West Brom player ratings as Zohore grabs FA Cup win at CharltonWest Brom news | Joseph Chapman rates the WBA players after the 1-0 FA Cup third round win against Charlton Athletic
Lichfield Mercury Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield Observer

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot 'Definitely' - Slaven Bilic drops West Brom transfer hint after Charlton victory - Birmingham Live https://t.co/4qgnRobTnd 47 minutes ago

jackson_essau

杰克逊Jackson Essau 🇹🇿 RT @shaffihdauda1: #EmiratesFACup Live On Startimes || HAL TIME: Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest Charlton 0-1 West Brom Sheffield United… 2 hours ago

PaoloWalnuts

Bloody Sod ya then Gibbs out for 4 or 5 weeks again? Get rid ffs! https://t.co/OQoUBEjHQ3 2 hours ago

WestBromFNH

West Brom News Hound Slaven Bilic press conference LIVE: West Brom boss on transfers, injuries & Charlton win https://t.co/b0YepKD24c 3 hours ago

BaggiesAddict

Baggies Addict Slaven Bilic press conference LIVE: West Brom boss on transfers, injuries & Charlton win | Birmingham Mail https://t.co/3sZr481uLW 3 hours ago

wbawwwiiillll

W I L L 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇭🇷 RT @ChapmanJ92: Asked Bilic about Harper and Gibbs. Was happy with the former, amid suggestions, he might be in line for a loan, but provid… 3 hours ago

ChapmanJ92

Joe Chapman Asked Bilic about Harper and Gibbs. Was happy with the former, amid suggestions, he might be in line for a loan, bu… https://t.co/2G1lS3Q6jF 3 hours ago

wbawwwiiillll

W I L L 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇭🇷 RT @WestBromNews: Bilic on Gibbs injury and the transfer window #wba https://t.co/0sawhXZmHo 3 hours ago

