'Not interested' in returning to Tata Group in any capacity: Cyrus Mistry

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020
Cyrus Mistry on Sunday said he is not interested in getting back to the Tata Group in any capacity at all, ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on an urgent petition seeking to set aside the NCLAT order reinstalling him as the group chairman and also in the board of group companies.
