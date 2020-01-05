Global  

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Live updates

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020
The second season of reality TV show Bigg Boss Malayalam is finally on-air. The show hosted by complete actor Mohanlal will have 17 contestants hailing from different walks of life. 'Ini valiya kalikalumalla, kalikal vere level (Beyond ‘bigg’, the game will now go to the next level) is the tagline of this season. This year, the Bigg Boss house is set up in EVP film city, Chennai. From the dashing entry of the host to the special performances of the contestants, the premiere episode is sure to grab eyeballs. From TV host Arya to internet sensation Fukru, this season has an interesting line up of celebrity contestants. Further details about the wild card entries are expected in the launch episode. The first season of the show crowned TV host Sabumon Abdusamad as the winner and TV celeb Pearle Maaney as the first runner up. Keep watching the space for the LIVE updates of the grand premiere.
