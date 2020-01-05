Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tom Brady retirement unlikely despite NFL wild card failure ending his Patriots career

Daily Star Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Tom Brady retirement unlikely despite NFL wild card failure ending his Patriots careerNew England Patriots legend Tom Brady could continue playing in the NFL next season despite the 42-year-old’s expiring contract and failure to reach the Super Bowl
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Brady Focused On Titans, Not Future

Tom Brady Focused On Titans, Not Future 01:58

 Some fans are wondering if the Wild Card game will be Tom Brady's last at Gillette Stadium. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft With Steve Burton Ahead Of Wild Card Game Vs. Titans [Video]Patriots Owner Robert Kraft With Steve Burton Ahead Of Wild Card Game Vs. Titans

Patriots owner Robert Kraft joined Steve Burton on the field at Gillette Stadium ahead of Saturday night's Patriots-Titans Wild Card matchup.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:48Published

Patriots Fans Remain Confident In Tom Brady [Video]Patriots Fans Remain Confident In Tom Brady

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Brady ‘unlikely’ to retire after New England Patriots lose to Tennessee Titans in NFL play-offs

Tom Brady says he is unlikely to retire from playing American football. The New England Patriots quarterback played in his side’s NFL play-off loss to...
talkSPORT

NFL: Tom Brady & New England Patriots' season ends with intercepted pass

Logan Ryan intercepts a pass from Tom Brady to score a touchdown and end Brady and the New England Patriots' NFL season.
BBC Sport Also reported by •FOX SportsDaily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lssullivan8

lisa y sullivan Tom Brady says retirement 'pretty unlikely' despite Pats' shock loss to Titans https://t.co/tnR5IBKGu6 1 hour ago

pichitweet

ᴋᴀᴋᴀʀᴏᴛ Tom Brady says retirement 'pretty unlikely' despite Pats' shock loss to Titans https://t.co/I8zXd3WW0i 🥺🥺 2 hours ago

GuardianAus

Guardian Australia Tom Brady says retirement 'pretty unlikely' despite Pats' shock loss to Titans https://t.co/naiVAw2uyf 5 hours ago

AshaSin24116510

Asha Singh RT @guardian_sport: Tom Brady says retirement 'pretty unlikely' despite Patriots' shock loss to Titans https://t.co/h01bQLyc4T https://t.co… 6 hours ago

guardian_sport

Guardian sport Tom Brady says retirement 'pretty unlikely' despite Patriots' shock loss to Titans https://t.co/h01bQLyc4T https://t.co/vrrrnHczPk 6 hours ago

The24HoursNews1

The 24 Hours News ‘Pretty unlikely’: Brady cools retirement talk despite Patriots’ playoff defeat to Titans signaling end of an era f… https://t.co/YM23pWs0tk 8 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK ‘Pretty unlikely’: Brady cools retirement talk despite Patriots’ playoff defeat to Titans signaling end of an era f… https://t.co/hJBj1gMGEs 9 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK New England Patriots star Tom Brady says retirement 'unlikely' despite shock playoff loss https://t.co/q8WWq0Ridf https://t.co/JF6igHwNaS 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.