Watch: Rishabh Pant's hilarious 'During Workout vs After Workout' video with Yuzvendra Chahal will leave you in splits Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Team India won both - T20I and ODI - series at home against West Indies and are set to take on Sri Lanka next in a three-match T20I series. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this DNA Watch: Rishabh Pant's hilarious 'During Workout vs After Workout' video with Yuzvendra Chahal will leave you in spl… https://t.co/rRnXLUqgE4 1 week ago