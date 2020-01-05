Global  

NFL: Tom Brady & New England Patriots' season ends with intercepted pass

BBC Sport Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Logan Ryan intercepts a pass from Tom Brady to score a touchdown and end Brady and the New England Patriots' NFL season.
News video: Patriots Owner Robert Kraft With Steve Burton Ahead Of Wild Card Game Vs. Titans

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft With Steve Burton Ahead Of Wild Card Game Vs. Titans 04:48

 Patriots owner Robert Kraft joined Steve Burton on the field at Gillette Stadium ahead of Saturday night's Patriots-Titans Wild Card matchup.

Titans beat New England Patriots: Five observations as Tennessee advances to face Ravens

Could it be Tom Brady's last game? Could a former Patriots LB help shove him out the door? Could a QB with zero playoff experience take Brady down?
USATODAY.com

Brady exits NFL playoffs with loss, uncertain future

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady walked off the field at the end of his 20th NFL season and said he plans to be back for another, when he will be 43 years...
Seattle Times


TMurph207

Murph RT @SteveB7SFG: Brady pretty much puts retirement rumors to rest. Will it stop the speculation? Child please... But they have a lot of deci… 3 minutes ago

ps9714

The Great War & Modern Memory New England Patriots stunned by Titans as rumors swirl over QB Tom Brady's future The loss came as many observers… https://t.co/bjriHrlqoX 5 minutes ago

creynolds094

Charlie Reynolds RT @BBCSport: Tom Brady says it is "pretty unlikely" he will retire after his side were defeated by the Tennessee Titans. The New England… 9 minutes ago

SportNewsTweets

Sports News Tweets NFL: Tom Brady & New England Patriots' season ends with intercepted pass https://t.co/ByF6gd79fG 13 minutes ago

seancardo1

Sean Cardovillis Tom Brady says it is "pretty unlikely" he will retire after his side were defeated by the Tennessee Titans. The Ne… https://t.co/lOOsnq3K3X 24 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO NFL: Tom Brady & New England Patriots' season ends with intercepted pass https://t.co/Zzvj7o7T0i @BBCNews https://t.co/0fHS2Yqtyf 25 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa NFL: Tom Brady & New England Patriots' season ends with intercepted pass Logan Ryan intercepts a pass from Tom Br… https://t.co/NkPdc135uj 30 minutes ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins NFL: Tom Brady & New England Patriots' season ends with intercepted pass https://t.co/7W2wjF1iQr via @vilnis11 https://t.co/K9i2g52hNZ 32 minutes ago

