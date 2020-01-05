Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Crystal Palace v Derby County: Keep up with the action LIVE on TEAMtalk

Team Talk Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Get updates of the FA Cup third-round tie in our Live Centre as Wayne Rooney leads Derby County against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The post Crystal Palace v Derby County: Keep up with the action LIVE on TEAMtalk appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds ring in new year at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace [Video]Hundreds ring in new year at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

Hundreds ring in new year at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:50Published

'We talk Brighton-Palace derby daily' [Video]'We talk Brighton-Palace derby daily'

Graham Potter says he has been reminded of how important the Crystal Palace vs Brighton derby is 'pretty much every day'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Crystal Palace vs Derby County live: Kick off time, predicted team, latest score and analysis

Crystal Palace vs Derby County live: Kick off time, predicted team, latest score and analysisLive coverage of Crystal Palace's FA Cup third round tie against Derby County at Selhurst Park
Football.london Also reported by •Derby TelegraphBBC Local NewsBBC Sport

Derby County v Charlton LIVE - team news, build-up and match action from Pride Park

Derby County v Charlton LIVE - team news, build-up and match action from Pride ParkDerby County v Charlton Athletic | LIVE coverage as the Rams play host to Lee Bowyer's side at Pride Park for their final encounter for the decade
Derby Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dcfc_live

Derby County Live What the opposition had to say 🗣️ #DCFC #DCFCfans https://t.co/HsUcyg0wnY 22 seconds ago

PalaceNewsApp

Palace News Report: 10-man Palace out of the FA Cup: https://t.co/9YRv21NwfJ 8 minutes ago

PalaceNewsApp

Palace News Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Derby clash now: https://t.co/mTKPzYD6mB 8 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Crystal #Palace v Derby County Match Preview - https://t.co/cLxpaKbRG7 #CPFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Premier_League https://t.co/aZRjyZJA9Z 9 minutes ago

SportAxe

Axe Sport Wayne Rooney, Duane Holmes help Derby County upset Crystal Palace in FA Cup https://t.co/ySfY8ToZm7 13 minutes ago

sg335musicman

Don Hughes BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-1 Derby County, FA Cup third round https://t.co/3iPA27zHMZ Wazza and Huddleston Matic… https://t.co/Y1Yy8gVsin 14 minutes ago

AddictRams

Rams Addict What Phillip Cocu had to say after Derby County's FA Cup victory over Crystal Palace | Derby Telegraph https://t.co/1QVPRDbOVF 15 minutes ago

newinformers

RageAgaintsTheWorld Crystal Palace 0-1 Derby County, FA Cup third round https://t.co/DxWkBKiv0l https://t.co/eL79OcItNf 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.