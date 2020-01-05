Global  

Chelsea team vs Nottingham Forest confirmed: Ross Barkley, Callum Hudson-Odoi start FA Cup tie

Football.london Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Central midfielder makes first start since October as Frank Lampard makes nine changes from team that drew away to Brighton.
Chelsea predicted team vs Nottingham Forest: Ross Barkley, Marc Guehi, Tariq Lamptey to start

Big changes expected from Frank Lampard for Sunday afternoon's FA Cup third round game at Stamford Bridge
FA Cup: Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest highlights

Watch highlights as Callum Hudson-Odoi scores one goal and makes another as Chelsea beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their FA Cup third round tie.
