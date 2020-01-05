Global  

How to watch Vikings vs. Saints: NFL live stream, TV channel, kickoff time for NFC wild-card playoffs

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The Vikings and Saints will spark plenty of memories of the "Minneapolis Miracle" as they face off again in the wild-card round.
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Vikings-Saints Preview: Can Vikings Secondary Contain Drew Brees And Michael Thomas?

Vikings-Saints Preview: Can Vikings Secondary Contain Drew Brees And Michael Thomas? 02:48

 The Vikings will look to slow the Saints' passing attack and get Dalvin Cook going when they head to New Orleans for Sunday's first NFC Wild-Card game. SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein reviews the matchup. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Cousins, Vikings to clash with Saints in wild-card round

Cousins, Vikings to clash with Saints in wild-card roundThe Minnesota Vikings will take on the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card round of the playoffs Sunday afternoon.
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS SportsSeattle TimesUSATODAY.com

Chris Canty: Saints will dominate the NFC WIld Card game vs Vikings

Chris Canty: Saints will dominate the NFC WIld Card game vs VikingsChirs Canty talks about the Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Wild Card game and explains why he believes the Saints will dominate the game.
FOX Sports


