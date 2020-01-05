UPDATE 13-Big Bash League Standings

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jan 5 (OPTA) - Standings of the Big Bash League on Sunday P W L T Ded RR PTS Perth Scorchers 10 8 2 0 0 .154 16 Adelaide Strikers 10 7 3 0 0 .801 14 Melbourne Renegades 10 6 4 0 0 .297 12 Hobart Hurricanes 10 5 5 0 0 -.291 10 Sydney Sixers 10 4 6 0 0 .331 8 Sydney Thunder 10 4 6 0 0 -.039 8 Brisbane Heat 10 4 6 0 0 -.437 8 Melbourne Stars 10 2 8


