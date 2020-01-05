Global  

Magnificent! Tom Pope makes history as Port Vale players and fans do club proud at Man City

The Sentinel Stoke Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Magnificent! Tom Pope makes history as Port Vale players and fans do club proud at Man CityOur Port Vale reporter Mike Baggaley reflects on a a superb day for Port Vale at Manchester City as players and fans did the club proud in a 4-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola's side.
