Magnificent! Tom Pope makes history as Port Vale players and fans do club proud at Man City

Karl Robinson says he's very proud of his Oxford United sides performance in their 3-1 defeat to Man City. The League One side gave City a good run for their money and managed to have more shots..

Outrage after new Banksy Christmas graffiti is defaced just HOURS after it pops up on a wall in Birmingham A new Banksy mural has already been defaced just hours after it appeared on a wall in Birmingham sparking anger among art fans. Bright red noses have been sprayed on two reindeer by a vandal after.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:27Published on December 10, 2019