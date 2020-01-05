Global  

Liverpool v Everton: Follow the Merseyside derby LIVE with TEAMtalk

Team Talk Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Get LIVE updates as Carlo Ancelotti aims to guide Everton to their first win at Anfield for over twenty years in the FA Cup third-round.

News video: Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview

Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview 01:15

 A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

Marco Silva refuses to discuss future after Merseyside derby defeat [Video]Marco Silva refuses to discuss future after Merseyside derby defeat

Marco Silva refused to discuss his future after Liverpool piled the pressure on the under-fire Everton manager with a 5-2 victory at Anfield. Silva was pushed to the brink as the Toffees were routed by..

Liverpool v Everton: Premier League match preview [Video]Liverpool v Everton: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League clash against Merseyside rivals Everton. The Reds will look to continue their near-perfect start to the Premier league campaign, and push Marco Silva..

Ancelotti bids to reverse Everton’s derby-day fortunes

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was setting the scene for the latest Merseyside derby against Liverpool when he trotted out a cliché seemingly used for any...
Seattle Times

Everyone wants to play – Gomez insists ´hungry´ Liverpool players ready for Everton clash

Joe Gomez insists Liverpool’s “hungry” players are desperate to play in Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie with Everton, despite their congested fixture...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

Queen_Angela4

BarBiE Fábregas RT @MailSport: HALF TIME Liverpool 0-0 Everton https://t.co/zJEp0vh13w https://t.co/DH84ETlnlb 2 minutes ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport HALF TIME Liverpool 0-0 Everton https://t.co/zJEp0vh13w https://t.co/DH84ETlnlb 2 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent RT @IndyFootball: Follow live coverage of Liverpool vs Everton in the #FACup https://t.co/vxjo1PjP68 25 minutes ago

IndyFootball

Indy Football Follow live coverage of Liverpool vs Everton in the #FACup https://t.co/vxjo1PjP68 26 minutes ago

Afram21

Aboagye afram thomas RT @MailSport: KICK OFF: Underway as Liverpool host Everton in the FA Cup All the action here 👇 https://t.co/0xChDqDfvf https://t.co/JYag… 41 minutes ago

F365

Football365 The Merseyside derby is underway. Minamino debut for the Reds. Follow all the action LIVE with F365… https://t.co/pn35Y1paz3 46 minutes ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport KICK OFF: Underway as Liverpool host Everton in the FA Cup All the action here 👇 https://t.co/0xChDqDfvf https://t.co/JYagO3Li7q 49 minutes ago

Everton_Fanly

Everton Report Liverpool v Everton - FA Cup Merseyside derby LIVE: Follow the 3rd round... #EvertonFC https://t.co/aAVGrWDRlP https://t.co/VOY906wBRx 1 hour ago

