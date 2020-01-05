Global  

FA Cup RESULTS: Chelsea breeze to victory, Tottenham held by Middlesborough, Crystal Palace stunned by Derby

talkSPORT Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
It’s been a busy day of FA Cup third round action on Sunday and talkSPORT.com has the round-up of all the matches. Tottenham were held by Middlesbrough in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Riverside Stadium after Lucas Moura cancelled out Ashley Fletcher’s opener. Chelsea breezed to a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest thanks to […]
